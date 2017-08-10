Devil may care for Joe Pasquale

Initially famed for his squeaky voice and a ‘song that’ll get on your nerves’, Joe Pasquale’s looking forward to coming back to Blackpool this weekend.

From stand-up comedy, he’s gone on to become a popular TV presenter, theatre performer, a pantomime regular and occasional daredevil, with reality TV stints including Dancing On Ice, being crowned king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, and ITV’s Sugar Free Farm.

But he remains faithful to his roots, with Blackpool still one of his favourite places to play, and he’s quick to compliment one of the resort’s newest venues, where he plays tomorrow.

“I have been coming to Blackpool for 30 years and have played everywhere,” Joe said. “I just love working in Blackpool, people know how to laugh there.

“I loved Viva when I last came, that’s why I’m coming back. There aren’t many cabaret rooms about now, especially good ones.

“But at Viva, yhey know what they are doing and make it work. They seem to really care about the place and want to get it right.”

With cabaret rooms more commonly replaced by theatre auditoriums, does that change the way a show works?

“I do what I do, whether it’s a cabaret room or theatre,” Joe explained.

“Regardless of theatre, panto, TV, I do what I do. I don’t really find audiences change too much.”

* Tickets available by ringing 01253 297297.