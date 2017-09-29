COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Peter Pan at Blackpool Opera House

For your chance to win tickets to see Peter Pan at the Blackpool Opera House this Christmas answer this simple question.

QUESTION: Which writer created the character Peter Pan?

Send your answer via email, with Peter Pan in the subject field, to:

competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Include your name, address and telephone number.

Competition closes Wednesday 11 October 2017.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply.

Prize: Family of 4 ticket for Tuesday 19 December 7pm performance only.