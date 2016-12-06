Comic pair play Austen for plenty of laughs

Mr Darcy Loses The Plot, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

As we come towards the end of 2016, the Grand Theatre really cracked it (no festive pun intended) bringing award-winning comedy duo LipService to the stage.

Maggie Fox and Sue Ryding, the makers of Withering Looks and Inspector Norse, explore the work of women writers in the incredible Mr Darcy Loses the Plot.

Deconstructing some of the most well known literary texts, they recreated Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth Gaskell’s Daphne du Maurier and Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck as you’ve never seen them before.

The play follows Jane Austen writing as she dreams up a handsome character for her new novel. Cue Mr Darcy, who decides to move plots in pursuit of the best leading male part.

The two performers switch to different characters and accents seamlessly with Maggie playing Mr Darcy, Jane Bennet, and Maxim de Winters to name a few and Sue Ryding taking on the roles of Jane Austen, a modern day author, Elizabeth Bennet, Charles Bingley, and Mr Wickham among others.

Pride and Prejudice fans will love it, but even if you’re not au fait with the dashing Mr Darcy, the comediennes scatter topical references (Maggie as a life size iCloud which only allows uploads with yet another expensive upgrade) throughout the one and a half hour show.

The costumes and music are well thought out while the set is clever yet simple with moving tapestries

Julia Bennett