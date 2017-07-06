Comic capers with Aussie giant

A giant of Australian comedy will headline the Laugh Out Loud comedy club this weekend.

Colin Cole is - literally - one of the biggest nam es in comedy at home in Oz, standing at 6ft 7ins tall.

He’s best known for ‘his hugely dynamic performances, his fast and furious delivery and the range of his material which jumps from the topical to the observational.’

A spokesman for the club, which takes place at the Grand Theatre tomorrow, said: “As well as comedy, Colin has been an actor for many years, and in this field he is known for his versatility and is much sought-after performer.

“Every punch-line Cole produces is a gem, a highly skilled and experienced performer, his ability to break barriers with this universally funny material makes him appealing to a wide range of audience, his natural wit shines every time. He has toured extensively in the US, Canada and Hawaii, and now he’s also taking the UK by storm.”

Wiganer Chris Washington is also appearing, with Joe Wells completing the line up, and Damion Larkin as compere.

The spokesman added: “With cheeky Northern charm and hilarious tales it’s clear to see why Chris is flying up the comedy ladder.

“This ability to be original and yet all things to all men and women is winning him acclaim from those in the entertainment industry too as he sailed to victory as Re:Play breakthrough comedian of the year.

“He’s a hit with audiences all over the country as he manages to be relatable and original at the same time and lovable too.”

Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Tickets cost £15.50 from the Grand.