Comedy club line-up is brimming with talent

Laugh out LOUD COMEDY CLUB, Grand Theatre, August 4th, 2017

There’s triple trouble ahead at this month’s line-up at Laugh Out Loud comedy club at the Grand Theatre.

Damian Larkin

Headlining the show tomorrow night will be Eddy Brimson, whose career has taken him from Dundee to Dubai, with TV appearances including EastEnders, Absolutely Fabulous, The Thin Blue Line, Silent Witness and Casualty.

The club, at the Grand Theatre’s Studio, will also feature Gary Meikle and Mark Smith, all under the control of compere and club host Damion Larkin (pictured).

He said: “Eddy is a regular radio contributor to shows on BBC Radio 5 and Talksport and also a prolific writer. In short, this is one gifted and hilarious performer.

“Gary Meikle is a naturally talented comedian who is already well on this way to the top. He has been described as a comedian who you can watch and watch again as he’s wonderfully funny, engaging, sincere and just gets better and better.

“And Mark Smith might have the plainest name in all of comedy but that works in his favour when his timing and delivery as a comic are to die for.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £13 in advance, £15.50 on the door, from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.