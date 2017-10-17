Children’s show set to cause up-roar at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Children’s favourite for generations The Tiger Who Came to Tea is roaring back to The Grand on October 30 and 31.

Adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, Judith Kerr’s ever popular tale is the ideal introduction to theatre for children aged three plus and the perfect treat for the whole family.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea.

Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger.

When Sophie and her mummy welcome the hungry tiger to tea, he proceeds to eat all the sandwiches, buns, biscuits and more.

What will Sophie’s daddy say when he gets home?

Join the tiger, Sophie and her mummy and daddy, in this musical slice of teatime mayhem with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.

David Wood’s many successes include: The Gingerbread Man, Guess How Much I Love You, eight Roald Dahl adaptations including West End hits The BFG, The Witches and George’s Marvellous Medicine; and the Olivier Award-winning Goodnight Mister Tom.

Although the tiger in the book speaks, the tiger in the show does not, preferring to cause mayhem through physical comedy and movement.

The show contains magical illusions designed by the President the Magic Circle, Scott Penrose.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea was first performed at the Bloomsbury Theatre in 2008, prior to a national UK tour.

The production has since gone on to tour nationally and internationally, playing four smash-hit summer seasons in the West End, Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre, as well as sell-out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain.

David Wood has been writing plays for children and families for almost 50 years and his productions are seen all over the world.

Visit his website www.davidwood.org.uk for more information. Tickets are available from The Grand’s box office.