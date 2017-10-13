Blackpool embraces a bit of madness

The stars of one of Blackpool’s newest stage shows took a break from the rehearsal room to head off on a trip down the Tunnel of ‘It Must Be Love’.

Cast members of the hit Madness musical Our House used their time in the resort to visit the Pleasure Beach and make the most of the rides at the attraction.

Deena Payne, Jason Kajdi, George Sampson and Sophie Matthew at the Tunnel of Love

Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson was among the cohort who sampled some of the rides including the Derby Racer and the River Caves, featuring the famous Tunnel of Love.

Sampson, who won the second series of the ITV talent show, was joined by former Emmerdale star Deena Payne, who plays Kath in the musical; Jason Kajdi, who plays Joe Casey; and Sophie Matthew, who appeared in Channel 4 show Humans, as Sarah.

· Our House, directed by James Tobias, is on at the Winter Gardens until Saturday.

To book tickets, visit www.wgbpl.co.uk or call the box office on 0844 856 1111