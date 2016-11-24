Am dram farce

If you’re in need of a cheap theatre fix this weekend, you need look no further than Lowther Pavilion, with an am dram production of ‘No Sex Please, We’re British’, running until Saturday.

The comedy, described as a “riotous farce” notched up 16 years in the West End in the 1970s and 80s and was also adapted into a film starring Ronnie Corbett.

Now it’s the turn of the Lytham Anonymous Players to bring it to life at the Pavilion. Directed by Bob Gemmell, the play follows a newly married couple, who inadvertently end up with copious amounts of pornography.

Tickets are priced at £10.50. For more information, visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk.