All the Gang is here for Blackpool show

Blackpool’s scouts will be performing songs and dance at their traditional Gang Show tonight and tomorrow.

Blackpool Gang Show rehearsals

Tuesday saw the final preparations at the dress rehearsal for the 56th Blackpool Scout Gang Show.

Nearly 100 young people and from the Scouts and Guides in Blackpool tried on costumes, learned their last lines and fine-tuned dance routines. The show follows the traditional variety show style with songs and dances from Oliver!, Mary Poppins, Motown songs, Polar Express and comedy sketches.

The cast have been rehearsing since May to prepare for this year’s show.

Tickets are still available from the Pleasure Beach boxoffice visit their web site or phone 0871 222 9090.