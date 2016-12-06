Alice gets her skates on in winter wonder

A cast of 75 talented young skaters invite you to take the leap down the rabbit hole this Christmas, as they present ‘Alice in Wonderland on Ice’ at the Pleasure Beach Arena.

Now in its 77th year, the children’s Christmas ice show puts its own unique spin (and jumps, and spirals) on an old favourite.

It features incredible skating, fantastically choreographed routines, and an eclectic mix of music, from classical tunes, 80s pop, modern ballads, funky disco, and more.

The skaters, aged from 4 to 18, have been rehearsing since September under the experienced guidance of professional coach and former Hot Ice star, director and choreographer David Walsingham.

He guarantees audiences can expect “the weird and the wonderful”.

Of the cast, he said: “We have fantastic skaters, who are just brilliant.

“They get better and better every year, and are a joy to work with.”

Past cast members have gone on to appear in Hot Ice, have skated in shows around the world, and have even become household names, such as Dancing on Ice’s Daniel Whiston, who starred in a number of shows as a youngster. Many of the children go on to skate competitively, such as Phil Harris, the 2015 British men’s champion.

This year is as talented as ever, and includes a junior British Championship competitor. You really are watching the skating stars of the future!

With approximately 500 costumes, and some superb sets, the show couldn’t run without the army of volunteers who organise and help out, the majority of whom are parents of the skaters themselves.

Together, they are BIDCA (Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association), an organisation whose motto is ‘Children helping children’.

Since 2011, BIDCA has raised over £80,000 for some very worthy local causes.

This year, the charity is raising money for Brian House, Aspired Futures and OJs.

The show is running for eight performances, with the first this Sunday, and the last on Tuesday, December, 27.

Tickets are priced at only £10 per person and are available from the Pleasure Beach Arena Box Office.

Further details can be found at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.