1943 musical to be shown at event

The Winter Gardens will be transported back to the 1940s on Friday for a special screening of Stormy Weather.

The 1943 musical will be shown in the Foyer Bar as a prequel of sorts to the 2017 Winter Gardens Film Festival.

The venue will be specially decorated and staffed.

There will be dancing to live music from The Billionaires band after the movie and everyone’s encouraged to get into the spirit of the era by dressing in period style.

It’s presented as part of the British Film Institute’s BlackStar season, the UK’s biggest ever season of film and television dedicated to celebrating black actors.

Festival director Catherine Mugonyi said: “The full festival in February 2017 will be bigger and better than ever with a wide range of black & white films across many genres and the decades.”

Although only in its third year, the festival is among those shortlisted for the Cinema For All, 47th Film Society of the Year Awards as one of the best single events.

Catherine Mugonyi added: “We are all thrilled to be nominated for this award.

“A lot of hard work goes into the preparations and over the weekend itself with our volunteers giving up their time to make it a success.”

For further information about the festival or how to volunteer, visit www.wintergardensfilm.co.uk or on the festival’s Facebook page.