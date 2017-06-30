Ricky Aron to perform at Elvis Celebration 2017 at Winter Gardens Blackpool

Ricky Aron has confirmed he will step in and perform at the Elvis Celebration 2017 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

He is the latest act to come to the rescue after the this year’s tribute weekend was suddenly cancelled on Tuesday - organisers Tees Events cited a ‘family emergency’ and claiming guests did not want to travel to England after ‘recent events’.

Matt King

Ricky is no stranger to the stage having toured the UK and abroad extensively, and has previously appeared as Cliff Richard in ‘Cliff the Musical’ which premiered at the Opera House Blackpool.

His love of Elvis is described as his inspiration and he has described being an Elvis Tribute Artist "the best job in the world".

Ricky has taken part in many contests before taking a 5-year break, returning to the scene in 2015. The return proved triumphant as Ricky was crowned ‘Europe’s Tribute to Elvis’ champion in the Empress Ballroom. This gave him the opportunity to perform in Memphis which he describes as the highlight of his career.

He will be joined by already confirmed Elvis Tribute Artist Matt King who’ll bring the event to a close on Saturday July 1.

The headliners who’ll be joined on stage by various artists and individuals who take part in the open mic sessions are set to be introduced by Radio Wave’s Scott Gallaher on the Friday and North Piers Joey Blower who’ll act as master of ceremonies on the Saturday.

The event will take place in the Empress Ballroom from 7pm on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1.

An after-show party will take place in the Merry England Bar from 2pm on Sunday July 2 hosted by Joey Blower and feature performance opportunities as part of an open mic session.

The event which will be free entry welcomes donations on behalf of the Winter Gardens Trust and the Mayor’s Charity.

Michael Williams, Managing Director “with less than 24 hours to go we are pleased to announce the line-up for the two-day festival featuring two world renowned Elvis Tribute Artists, two incredible hosts and a fantastic line-up of individuals who’ll take to the stage as part of the open mic sessions.’

“Our thanks must go to every individual and company who over the past 48 hours have made it possible to salvage this event. We can’t wait to welcome the fans and truly celebrate the music of Elvis’

The Elvis Celebration will accompany a weekend already packed with live music taking place in Blackpool Town Centre as the free to attend Jazz and Blues Festival takes place.

Those wishing to attend do not need to purchase a ticket, instead arrive at the Empress Ballroom from 7pm on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1.

Entry is subject to the venue capacity.

For more information visit wintergardensblackpool.co.uk