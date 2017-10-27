REVIEW: Sister Act, Marine Hall

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society, now celebrating 81 years, are blessed to have secured the performance rights to this musical comedy.

Originally a smash hit film starring Whoopie Goldberg, Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look—a convent.

Keri Hulse as Deloris shines in this iconic role, (despite an opening night microphone malfunction), with a strong and powerful soul voice, she tackles the role with energy and enthusiasm.

Anne Lloyd Jones as Mother Superior, plays the role of matriarch outstandingly, skilfully, and her journey from rejection to acceptance of her guest is a joy to watch. Her interaction with Richard Harrison as Monsignor O’Hara is also a joy, a great double act.

A total of 32 nuns star in this production with highly notable performances by Sister Mary Lazarus (Jane Squire) and Patrick (Jo Mullholland) as well as Sister Mary Robert (Georgia Dixon) who grew in confidence throughout the show and brought the house down with her rendition of The Life I Never Led.

Howard G Raw as Curtis, the gangland boss, is convincingly menacing and his stooges TJ (Andrew Figg), Joey (Richard Edwards) and Pablo (Chris Cooper) ooze pure comedic value and their musical numbers are hilarious and superb.

Hapless cop (Sweaty) Eddie played by Joff Keelan is an obvious natural performer with a velvet voice.

Notable features were a stunning backdrop of constantly changing digital projection scenery, and nun’s costumes that sparkled to create one of the most fabulous and uplifting finales.

Choreography from Elaine Morrison and Wendy Raw is tight and well executed, as is the direction from Howard J Raw.

Finally the orchestra under the baton of Dave Thomas is to be congratulated. A clean and crisp faultless performance from them.

Sister Act is reason to rejoice and a pure unadulterated hit! A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship.

With a 70’s pop style soundtrack to boot you can’t fail to come out of the theatre with a smile on your face.