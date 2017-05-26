RECIPE: Lamb Kleftiko - Serves two to three people

Lamb kleftiko is a rustic, traditional Greek recipe made with slow cooked lamb originally cooked in an earth oven, a simple pit in the ground, used to trap heat and smoke.
Lamb ‘kleftiko’ literally means lamb ‘stolen’. This name is said to originate from the Klephts who would steal lamb or goats and cook the meat in hidden underground ovens in order to seal the flavours and smells and avoid being caught!
INGREDIENTS
1 x 28oz portion of lamb shoulder
10g x fresh mint
100g sliced shallots
25g x finely chopped garlic
1 x stick of finely diced celery
400ml red wine
300ml chicken stock or lamb stock
5g x dried oregano
10g x fresh rosemary chopped
10g x chopped fresh thyme
2 x bay leaves
500ml tomato juice
3 x carrots peeled and cut into large chunks
METHOD
1. Season lamb and brown off in a pan
2. Place in a deep casserole dish with all ingredients. Cover with a lid or tin foil and slow cook at 130 degrees for six hours.
3. Finish the lamb on a high temperature uncovered for the last 30 minutes to roast
4. Serve with crumbled feta cheese on the top
ROAST POTATOES
6 x maris pipers potatoes cut into quarters
4 x garlic cloves finely chopped
50g x beef dripping
Zest and juice of 1 x lemons
Pinch of dried dried oregano
10g x fresh rosemary chopped
Good pinch of paprika
Salt and black pepper
METHOD
1. Par boil potatoes in salted water until just tender
2. Drain well, removing potatoes with a spider into a colander
3. Melt down dripping and add to gastro trays
4. Add potatoes to the trays and top with dry ingredients including lemon
5. Season well and place in oven at 180 degrees until golden brown
COUS COUS
200g x cous cous
Pinch of turmeric powder
Pinch of cayenne pepper
30g x cumin powder
25g x sultanas
Zest of one lemon
1 diced shallot
20g x chopped fresh mint
Veg stock to cover
Olive oil to loosen
METHOD
1. Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl and pour hot stock over just enough to cover
2. Cling film and leave to steam for 10 minutes
3. Take cling film off and fluff up
4. Add a little olive oil to loosen up
TZATZIKI
200g x Greek yoghurt
Half a cucumber grated and lightly salted
Juice of 1/2 of a lemon
1 x tspoon finely minced garlic
1 x pinch of smoked paprika
10g finely chopped mint
Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
METHOD
Squeeze cucumber through colander to dry, mix with rest of ingredients and season with salt and pepper.