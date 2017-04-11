RECIPE: Harrissa roasted aubergine, spiced red pepper, apricot, feta

Great hot taste of North Africa for warmer days.

HARISSA

4 red peppers

1 chipotle chilli

½ tsp caraway

½ tsp cumin

1 garlic

1 ½ sherry vinegar

Preserved lemon

Rose water

Xanthum gum

Char the skin on the peppers then roast until soft,

Soften chilli in hot water

Blend everything together until smooth then pass and season.

MUHAMARRA

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic

½ cup parsley

¾ cup walnuts

½ cup breadcrumbs

4 red peppers

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

4 tbsp olive oil

Siracha

Preserved lemon

Rose water

Roast peppers and remove skin and seeds

Roast walnuts

Blend peppers and garlic then add everything else and blend (not too smooth - still needs to have a slightly course texture).

ROASTED PEPPERS

Red peppers

Fennel blossom

Pomegranate molasses

Salt

Pepper

Sherry vinegar

Roast peppers and remove skin and seeds, slice really thinly and put in vac-pack bag with rest of ingredients - the peppers want to be sweet and sour but not too heavy!

APRICOT

Apricots

Mint

Sugar

Halveapricots and remove stone

Bash mint up with sugar then cover apricots and vac-pack on 80…

LIME YOGHURT

Yoghurt

Lime

Xanthum gum

Blend all together adding xanthum gum until right consistency

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200°c/gas mark 6. Melt 40g of butter in an ovenproof pan, stir in the curry powder and cook gently for two or three minutes.

Add rice, continue to cook and stir until the rice is well coated in the butter. Pour in the stock, add the bay leaves and bring to a simmer.

Bury the haddock in the rice, keeping the fish in large pieces. Put a lid on the pan and place in the oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and add the spinach but keep on the lid for a further 10 minutes.

Meanwhile boil the eggs and roughly chop them. Thinly slice the spring onions and chillies.

Take the lid off the pan and fluff the rice with a fork, flaking the fish at the same time.

Add the rest of the butter and check the seasoning before gently folding in the eggs, chillies, spring onions and chopped coriander.

Serve warm.