RECIPE: Baked Alaska

The Walled Garden at Barton Grange Hotel, near Preston, is proud to support Lancashire produce and, to go with one of their favourite ingredients, local fish, in a Your Food a couple of weeks ago, what could be tastier than Baked Alaska, using many locally-sourced ingredients?

INGREDIENTS

Sponge

500g Genoese sponge (can use Victoria or Madeira cake if you prefer)

4 eggs

120g caster sugar

120g strong plain flour

50g raspberry jam

Meringue

6 egg whites

180g castor sugar

Half a lemon

Filling

500g Wallings raspberry ripple ice cream. (Any flavour can be used, just use your imagination, but this one is our favourite.)

Coulis

250g raspberries

50g castor sugar

Half a lemon

METHOD

Sponge

1. Beat the eggs until ribbon stage, add the sugar and continue to beat for five minutes until the mixture has tripled in volume.

2. Sieve the flour and slowly add a third of the flour to the mix and gently fold in.

3. Once ALL the flour has been folded in spread out on to a greased baking sheet and bake for five minutes on 200oc, remove from oven and allow to cool.

4. Cut the sponge to shape, two pieces per person.

5. Spread the raspberry jam on to one piece and place the other piece on top, so making a jam sandwich, place into heatproof serving dishes and reserve until needed.

Coulis

1. Place the raspberries in a bowl, add sugar and lemon juice and hand blend until you have a smooth puree.

2. Pass the coulis through a fine sieve and pour into small serving jugs (one per person), reserve until needed.

Meringue

1. Place the egg whites in a large mixing bowl and start to beat, after 30 seconds add the sugar and lemon juice and continue to beat for five minutes until firm and shiny.

2. Place the meringue into a piping bag and reserve until needed.

Assembly/Plating

1. Place the raspberry jam sandwiches into four dishes

2. Ball the ice cream and push it into the centre of the raspberry sponge

3. Pipe the meringue around the sponge base and then all the way up and over

4. Bake the meringue in a very hot oven (220oc) for four to five minutes until it goes golden brown in colour

5. Remove from oven, place on a large serving plate, add the jug of fresh raspberry coulis and serve,

CHEF’S TIP

If you don’t want to use the oven, grill it or use a blow torch, but the oven gives the best results.