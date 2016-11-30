Panto queen Linda ‘black and blue’ after tumble

Blackpool singing star Linda Nolan was left black and blue after tumbling down a flight of railway station stairs.

The I’m in the Mood for Dancing star was travelling from home in the resort to rehearse for her upcoming role as the Good Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk at Preston’s Charter Theatre when she suffered a fall down the steep steps yesterday while exiting Preston station.

But true to the adage ‘the show must go on’ Linda carried onto to rehearsals, despite her pain.

She said: “I felt myself falling and the next thing I knew I was at the bottom of the stairs.

“I was in absolute agony. A policeman helped me get back up but I was very shaky on my legs.

“I think I must have been in shock, because I carried onto rehearsals but the pain was getting worse as the day wore on.”

When she returned home to Blackpool, sister Maureen, who sang alongside her in the Nolans, was shocked by her appearance.

She said: “Maureen took one look at me and said I had to go to A&E.

“I went to Blackpool Vic and they X-rayed my arms, neck, legs and pelvis. Nothing was broken but I was black and blue from head to foot.

“I’m in a neck brace now and am taking the next couple of days off work.

“The panto begins on December 12, so I hope I will have plenty of time to recover.

“In showbiz people say ‘break a leg’ for luck, so the run should prove a success.

“I’m living proof that the show must go on.”

In the Nolans, Linda sang on many hits but, ironically, did not feature on their 1984 song Crashing Down.

She appears in Jack and the Beanstalk from December 12-January 5.