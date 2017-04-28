Will Smith date is still on sale for Livewire Festival fun

Tickets are still on sale for the blockbuster booking of Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the newly announced Livewire Festival.

The actor, rapper and songwriter was revealed on Monday as the headline act of the August bank holiday party.

Promoters, St Annes-based Piper Music said tickets for all three nights of the festival are still available, despite high demand.

Also appearing at Livewire are The Jacksons on Friday, August 25, Pete Waterman’s Hit Factory Live - with Jason Donovan topping the bill, on Saturday, August 26.

The Fresh Prince, Men In Black and Suicide Squad star will close the three-day event on Sunday, August 27.

A spokesman for Livewire said: “The website and phone lines were busy all day on Tuesday and ticket sales are going well so far.

“The Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff show is selling very well, but hasn’t sold out as yet.

“There’s been a lot of interest in The Jacksons and The Hit Factory shows too, so far so good.”

Visit www.livewirefestival.co.uk for details.

