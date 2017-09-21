Tracy hopes people will share her love of star

Barbara Streisand is one of the greatest female singers of all time - and Monday night will see one of Blackpool’s own singing stars pay tribute to her work.

Tracy Jordan is a familiar face in various resort venues, whether as a solo singer, with trio D3VA, or as a backing singer with Joe Longthorne.

“For me and a lot of other singers, Barbara Streisand is up there as one of the best,” Tracy said. “She dominates the industry, and at 73 years old she still does.

“She’s a fighter; she started as an usher in a theatre, left home early, had all these jobs and eventually got the job which made her a star - Funny Girl.”

Tracy’s ‘Streisand And Me’ show will see her tackle the star’s songbook but in her own style, picking highlights from 34 studio albums with musical director Andy Mudd, to share with the audience at Viva Blackpool.

“The show came about from doing backing vocals with Joe Longthorne, and singing the duet You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, which was sung by Barbara and Neil Diamond,” she said.

“People started saying ‘You should do more of her stuff’.

“She’s someone I’ve always aspired to be like as a singer.

“It’s a very personal show, and scary too; putting your heart and soul on the stage in a show you’ve never done before, with the name of someone who is so up there as a musical legend.

“But I’m so excited and can’t believe it’s actually happening from what was just this little idea we had.”

Tracy has been singing since the age of 18, when her parents - who were both singers - spotted she’d inherited their talent. Since then she’s worked around the country and settled in Blackpool in 1995.

Tickets cost from £10.50 by calling 01253 297297.