‘The World’s Most Successful Rock ‘n’ Roll Musical’ is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre for a six-day run.

Following on from a successful 25th anniversary tour, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story will visit the town between Monday, February 20 and Saturday, February 25.

Seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, says of the show: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later. I believe this is testament to a great show – the first of its kind – and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Writer/Producer Alan Janes adds: “Audiences aged eight to 80 dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever”.

Tickets: 01253 743339.