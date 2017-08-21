The Voice Israel singer Lina to support Will Smith

Winner of The Voice Israel in 2013, Lina has been announced as the support act for Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff at this weekend’s Livewire festival in Blackpool.

The show comes on the back of her performances at Barcelona Pride and Tel Aviv Pride, where she was the first Palestinian Arab to support Tel Aviv Gay Pride.

Her talent show win has been hailed as an ‘incredible achievement’ as the first Palestinian to win a major TV show in Israel by public vote.

A spokesman said: “Every so often an artist comes along and changes the way you think about the world.

“In 2013 American-Palestinian Lina soared to victory on the second season of The Voice of Israel, prompting a response from the international press.

“Having lived in Israel from a young age, the Arab Christian admits that she had never considered how her winning a talent competition could be so monumental in opening the eyes of millions around the world to the humbling fact that people are just people.

“Voted for by her fellow country men and women, her victory showed the world that politicians do not always represent the views of the people.”

Since then, she’s performed with Queen and Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys has supported her work.

Limited tickets for Livewire Sunday’s Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff show are still available. Friday night is headlined by The Jacksons, Saturday is The Hit Factory Live.