The Hut People draw in the folk

Folk band The Hut People have included a date at Thornton Little Theatre as part of their UK tour.

Over the last three years The Hut People have proved to be one of the most unique, entertaining and best-loved acts on the UK folk scene, and on Saturday, March 4, the British instrumental duo will be taking Thornton on a musical journey around the world.

Mixing global rhythms with folk tunes from Quebec to Spain, Scandinavia to Sussex and everywhere in between, their tour is a quirky celebration of their rich musical heritage.

Accordionist Sam Pirt and percussionist Gary Hammond both have extensive backgrounds in music - having performed alongside legendary acts such as The Beautiful South, Nina Simone, The Dubliners and Sharon Shannon, and their playing is still very much in high demand.

A spokesman said: “Expect feel-good dancing tunes, audience participation, step dancing, Quebecois foot-percussion (whilst playing the accordion!) and humour aplenty.

“This is high-octane feel-good music from a very likeable duo who have the ability to get the whole audience involved and loving it – before the end of the first tune!”

Tickets are out now and are just £10. To book, call the Wyre Theatres box office on 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk