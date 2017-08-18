The Head launch UK tour at Bootleg

Rock band The Head launch their UK tour at Blackpool’s Bootleg Social this autumn ahead of launching their new album.

The Atlanta act will play the Topping Street venue on Thursday, November 2, as they hit the road to promote new album Space which releases in the UK on November 10.

Speaking about the UK dates, The Head said: “People can expect us to be playing songs mostly from our new record Space.

“We have a few brand new songs that we’ll be debuting as well.

“This will be our first time ever touring the UK, so to say we’re looking forward to it is an understatement.

“Most of the bands that have impacted us hail from the UK, bands like The Stone Roses, Echo And the Bunnymen, Spiritualized, Milburn, The Action, to name a few.

“The UK has always had a rich history of groundbreaking bands, so we’re excited to be playing in the land where it all began for us.

“In a way, we feel like we’ll be coming home.”

Brothers Mike Shaw, on bass and vocals, and Jack Shaw, on drums, and Jacob Morrell, on guitars, have been jamming together since high school, writing and performing original songs inspired by the bands they love; trippy Brits like Stone Roses, Spiritualized, Ride, The Verve and Echo And The Bunnymen, and moody Americans like The National, Scott Walker and early REM.

Over the years The Head has opened for or shared the stage with the likes of Primal Scream, Lucy Dacus, Those Darlins, Steve Wynn (of the Dream Syndicate), Shovels and Rope, among many others.

They’ve also just wrapped up recording sessions at John Vanderslice’s Tiny Telephone Studios in San Francisco.

After logging more than 200 nights on the road, The Head returned home to Atlanta to record with producers Tanner Hendon and Wyatt Oates at Madison Studios in a room anchored by an SSL board that previously was used to record albums by Matthew Sweet, Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam when it lived at the old Southern Tracks studio.