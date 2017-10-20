The arrow points to Layton to hear Blackpool's Troubadour’s new work

A new project from Blackpool band Troubadour will get under way tomorrow night.

The special night at the Layton Institute will see the four-piece launch part one of their new project Release The Bow, with a full show plus support from Cartoon Food.

The project is the second collection of songs released by the band since becoming a four-piece in 2015, following up their previous EP Infinite Expectations which was released in a traditional CD format.

But with the increase in online music purchases and downloads, the band is attempting to break new ground by putting their latest work out in a ‘fresh and innovative way’.

Frontman Michael Shanagher said: “Release The Bow will be a six-month endeavour which will see us release a single each month, along with exclusive artwork, videos, interviews, and the stories behind the songs, culminating in a celebratory party for fans joining us on the project.

“We’re really excited about trying something different, releasing our music in a new way, which gives us the opportunity to give something extra to our fans that have given us such fantastic support.

“It’s going to be an amazing journey.”

The band last played locally at Thornton Little Theatre 12 months ago, previewing some of their new recordings.

Tickets for tomorrow are available from www.wearetroubadour.co.uk/store.