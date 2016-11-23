‘Teeners court Echo crowd with blistering set

Courteeners, Liverpool Echo Arena

For a band without any real media backing, Courteeners have had an incredible few years.

Selling out Heaton Park, playing an unprecedented seven nights at Manchester Apollo and supporting Stone Roses at the Etihad are just some of the highlights.

Next year is set to be their biggest yet, with a headline show at the 65,000 capacity Lancashire Country Cricket Ground, supported by the likes of Charlatans and Blossoms.

As a precursor to this huge gig, they played to a sold-out Liverpool Echo Arena on Friday night, once again proving themselves as one of the best live bands around.

It was a crowd-pleasing set, with a massive eight of the 24 song set, coming from debut album St. Jude.

Despite this, brand new tracks such as ‘Modern Love’ were received almost as well as first album classics such as ‘Acrylic’.

Halfway through the set, lead singer Liam Fray went solo for five songs, including a rousing cover of Pulp’s Disco 2000.

When the band returned, they finished the set out with crowd favourites ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and ‘What Took You So Long?’ ripping the roof off the Echo Arena and sending everyone home with an added level of excitement for the gig next year.