Still time to enjoy some Fizz

Tickets are still available to see original Buck Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston in concert at the Marine Hall.

With guest fourth member Bobby McVay, it’s a concert not to be missed.

Early in 1981, four complete strangers sat in a house in Fulham and were told ‘you are now Bucks Fizz’.

In the eight weeks between that first meeting and appearing on A Song for Europe on March 11 1981, Bucks Fizz were hurled into a melee of rehearsing, recording, styling, and interviews.

They went on to win the Song for Europe and Eurovision Song Contest 1981 and became household names around the world for the rest of the decade.

With over 20 singles released over the next few years including three number ones, My Camera Never Lies, Land Of Make Believe and of course,the Eurovision song Making Your Mind Up.

They sold in excess of 15 million records, spending 219 weeks in the UK charts alone.

Making Your Mind Up went to number one in nine countries.

Last year the band celebrated 35 years since winning the Eurovision with a successful tour.

Now they want to reunite with all their fans and are inviting them to come along and join them again for another evening of eighties throwback.

It takes place on October 21.

Tickets are just £18.

To book call the Marine Hall box office on (01253) 887693.

Alternatively, visit www.marinehall.co.uk to book tickets online.