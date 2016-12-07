Something rather exciting is blossoming

Blossoms, Albert Hall, Manchester

As people piled into Manchester’s Albert Hall on Saturday, there was a certain feeling in the air that it would be the last time most of the people there would see Blossoms in a venue so small.

As they powered through the first few songs of the set, it became apparent just how many brilliant indie pop songs they have already produced, just one album in. They also treated the crowd to a rare performance of You Pulled A Gun on Me, one of their oldest songs and one that didn’t make the album.

One particular highlight was lead singer Tom Ogden – who it has to be said, channelled Arctic Monkeys front man Alex Turner at times – performing a stunning acoustic rendition album track My Favourite Room, which segued into a medley of Last Christmas, You’re Gorgeous and Half The World Away.

It was an understandably short set at just 15 songs. However, last song ‘Charlemagne’, their breakthrough hit, had the fans bouncing as cannons shot out ticker tape across the old church and sent everyone home singing.