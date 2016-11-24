Sinnerboy take pride in tribute

A band dedicated to playing the music of legendary Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher, will be performing at Waterloo Music Bar, tomorrow night.

After fronting Taste for four years in the late sixties, Gallagher went on to have a successful solo career, releasing 14 albums, seven going Gold and the others being certified Silver.

Rory Gallagher

Rory passed away in 1995 and on the first anniversary of his death, musician Barry Barnes took it upon himself to promote the first ever British tribute concert to his hero.

He said: “As the months went on, I had it in my mind that something should be done to commemorate Rory’s death, and to celebrate the huge contribution he made to the rock and blues scene, influencing so many great players over the years. I had this idea to put on a tribute to him one year on from his passing. The place was rammed, I couldn’t believe it that so many people remembered Rory and his music, and felt the same way I did. It was so moving.

“Then the next day, I woke up late to a message on my answer machine from Donal Gallagher, Rory’s brother, asking me to ring him back! He was lovely, and said how grateful he was that Rory’s music was living on in this way. I was very touched by his phone call, and he continues to be very supportive of what we do.”

Four years later, Barry formed Sinnerboy and he’s currently joined by Bri Chambers on bass guitar and Steve Richardson on drums.

As well as touring the UK and Ireland extensively, they have headlined Rory Gallagher tribute events in Ireland, England, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, Norway and the USA.

Sinnerboy are on stage at The Waterloo at 9pm and the gig is free entry.