Shout it out! Lulu’s back out on tour

Singing star Lulu has announced the biggest tour of her 50-year career.

The Scottish Shout hitmaker will appear at Preston’s Charter Theatre on October 26 at 7.30pm.

The All About The Music Tour will see the Grammy-nominated singer play 39-dates across the UK, performing hits, including To Sir With Love, Relight My Fire and her version of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World.

The tour sees Lulu return to the stage after a 10-year break.

She said: “I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year.

“My life has always been all about the music, so come and join me again or for the first time and let’s have a great night of music.”

A spokesman: “There is one over-riding influence in the life of this acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, Grammy and Novello Award nominee, and that is, it has always been ‘All About the Music’. Lulu delivers a show packed full of her hits, new songs and songs that have influenced and guided her throughout her incredible career.”

Box office: 01772 80 44 44