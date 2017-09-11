Sam Smith on track for sixth UK number one single

Sam Smith is on course for his sixth UK number one single with his comeback track.

The singer-songwriter's latest release Too Good At Goodbyes - his first single in two years - is leading the field by nearly two copies to one at the midweek stage, said the Official Charts Company.

His closest rivals for the top spot - Dua Lipa's New Rules and Pink's What About Us - are holding firm at two and three respectively.

US star Taylor Swift's own comeback song, Look What You Made Me Do, is expected to drop to fourth place after two weeks at the summit.

One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik looks set to claim his third UK Top 10 single as a soloist as his new track featuring Sia, Dusk Till Dawn, is currently at number five.

Elsewhere in the chart, The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna is in with a shot at making her Official Top 40 debut this week.

Following her There's Something About Megan documentary on ITV2, which saw McKenna try her luck as a recording artist in Nashville, her country tracks High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry From Love are at 30 and 39.

In the album chart, US indie rockers The National are on course for the top spot with their seventh record, Sleep Well Beast.

It would be the group's first ever number one on the Official Albums Chart, beating their previous best of number three with 2013's Trouble Will Find Me.

Their nearest rival is a new entry from Nothing But Thieves, their second album called Broken Machine - which currently trails by over 6,000 across physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales.

Neil Young is on track for an eighth Top 10 album, as Hitchhiker is at number three.