Rollermania in Ballroom

The Bay City Rollers will roll their way into the town tomorrow, bringing Rollermania with them.

Les, Alan and Woody will perform their Christmas Shang-a-lang at Blackpool Empress Ballroom.

The tour is being presented by UK music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Cuffe and Taylor Director, Peter Taylor said: “The Bay City Rollers are a hugely loved band that were idols for teenagers across the globe in the 1970s.

“I’m sure that lots of people will have fond memories of rollermania sweeping the nation and will be keen to relive it on this tour.”

Tickets for the show are still available, priced at £35.75, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.