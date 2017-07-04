Rockers aim to raise the roof for the weekend

The Royal Oak in Fleetwood presents two nights of live music this weekend.

Friday’s promotion features Preston-based band The Method who made their Fleetwood debut at The Royal Oak in August 2015.

The Method are a quality band, admired for their live performances that feature a set list and light show with something to please all

In 2016, the band played more than 100 gigs including two prestigious appearances at Manchester’s Hard Rock Cafe and a second gig at Deaduns last December.

The Method are fronted by Peter Allenby on vocals, supported by new member Steve Kaye on guitar, Neil Aspinal on drums and backing vocals and Steward Mayor on bass and backing vocals.

“It will be interesting to see the band with new member Steve Kaye on guitar.”

On Saturday, July 8, popular Southport band Fagash Lil return to Fleetwood for their second gig in 2017.

Admission on both nights is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.