Rebecca Ferguson is coming to Preston

X Factor favourite Rebecca Ferguson will be performing live in concert at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday, February 10 next year.

After coming runner-up on the seventh series of The X Factor, Rebecca Ferguson has not been short of success since her first appearance on the reality TV show in 2010. Having co-written her record-breaking debut album, Heaven, and going on to release a further three follow-ups, Rebecca has proven herself to be a recording artist with a passion for her craft that is second to none.

Continuing to flourish as a confident songwriter and stunning live performer, embarking on countless tours across the UK, Europe and US, this working-class girl from Liverpool has no plans on stopping anytime soon!

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am for the show on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7pm.

Tickets start from £22.50 (Plus booking fee). To book call Box Office on 01772 80 44 44 or visit www.prestonguildhall.com