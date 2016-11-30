Quartet blossoming into huge band

Manchester band Blossoms have had one hell of a year.

After finishing fourth in BBC’s Sound of 2016 poll, the band have gone from strength to strength.

In the summer, they appeared at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Festival No.6, Field Day, Bilbao BBK, Rock Werchter, The Great Escape, T in the Park, Parklife, Kendal Calling and Isle of Wight Festival.

In August, their debut, self-titled album went straight to number one and just this week, they announced their biggest headline show to date, headlining the 8,000 capacity Castlefield Bowl, supported by The Coral.

This weekend, they’ll play two sold out homecoming gigs at Manchester’s Albert Hall, which will now act as warm up gigs of sorts for their Castlefield Bowl show next year.

Of the Castlefield Bowl show, lead singer Tom Ogden said: “There’s only three bowls we’ve ever wanted to play. Now we’ve got Castlefield, that only leaves the Super Bowl and Hollywood Bowl!”

Tickets for the Castlefield Bowl show go on sale at 9am on Friday, from www.gigsandtours.com. Prices are to be confirmed.