Organist Gray-ces Winter Gardens

An organist, aged just 26, is the next person lined up to play the restored Wurlitzer at the Opera House on Wednesday, November 30.

Despite his age, David Gray has become one of the most accomplished theatre organists on the international circuit.

Last year, he was named the American Theatre Organ Society’s Organist of the Year, the highest honour they award to players.

Born and raised in Glasgow, he’s completed tours all over the world including three in Australasia, becoming a co-patron of the Queensland Theatre Organ Society of Australia and the Canberra Theatre Organ Society of Australia.

The concert at the Opera House is the latest in a series presented by The Winter Gardens Trust and Cannock Chase Organ Club, featuring the Wurlitzer that the club restored in 2009.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now from the Winter Gardens Box Office at £6 or online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Winter Gardens Trust members can also claim two free tickets to the concert on production of their membership card.