Next best thing to the guitar legends

Dire Straits may not have played together live for a long time, but the next best thing is coming to Preston later this month.

Money For Nothing (hailed as the best Dire Straits tribute band in Europe) are at Preston Guild Hall on October 26.

Formed in 2000, the band is fronted by guitarist and Mark Knopfler soundalike Aled Williams. Behind him the line-up features top class and experienced musicians.

Aled and the entire band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to recreate their tribute to be as close as possible to the real thing.

Featuring all the hits from their first ever single Sultans of Swing to Brothers in Arms‘, Walk of Life and their last single released in 1992 The Bug - as well as the legendary song Money For Nothing, which was the first ever video played on MTV Europe.

The Money for Nothing’ stage show, presented by Oep live!, has been performed all over Britain and the world, at all types of venues and events, with 2010 seeing them headline the main night on Europe’s biggest tribute festival. The band also opened for the legendary Roy Wood on part of his theatre tour.

In 2011 they performed at a sell-out concert in India, where they headlined an event held at one of Bangalore’s largest amphitheatres.

Their special appearance was featured in the world’s largest selling English-language daily news-paper, The Times of India. In January 2015 they also toured the UAE with performances in Bahrain and Dubai.

For those unaware...Dire Straits are one of the biggest bands to ever come out of the UK. They have sold in excess of 120 million albums worldwide. Their best selling album Brothers in Arms was an international blockbuster selling over 30 million copies and becoming the fourth best selling album in UK chart history.

Brothers In Arms was also the first ever CD single, and the first ever album to sell over one million copies on CD. The band also won numerous awards including Brits, Grammys and MTV Music Video Awards, and in 2009 they were awarded the Music Heritage Award.

· Tickets: 01772 80 44 44 or go online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk