Music in the mix at Blackpool’s Bootleg Social

There’s a triple bill of local musicians taking the stage at Blackpool’s Bootleg Social tonight.

As part of his Veins tour, Fleetwood’s Harrison Rimmer will be be joined by folk singer Betty Kendrick and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Megan Louise Rose from Blackpool at the Topping Street bar.

And upping the pace tomorrow night will be Dark’N’Twisted Promotions’ GRIME is ALIVE night, promising madness late into the night with acts coming from across the country to appear.

Doors open 6.30pm, with music from 7pm right through until 2am.

Tickets £5 in advance from Bootleg, or £6 on the door.