More stars on Slimefest line-up

The X Factor winner Matt Terry is the latest act to be added to the line-up for Slimefest this October.

Matt, who won the 2016 series of the talent show, will play at Slimefest at the Pleasure Beach Arena on Saturday, October 21.

His most recent hit single, Subéme La Radio with Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul, is currently number 10 in the Official Charts.

Also newly announced for the three-day event are girl band M.O who will take to the stage before headliner Pixie Lott on Sunday, October 22, and New Hope Club will support The Vamps on Monday, October 23.

The join the previously announced line-up which also features JoJo Siwa, Diversity and stars of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado, with Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely hosting the event.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to announce even more music acts to the already jam-packed Slimefestshows in October.

"It’s great to see such a great mix of musical talents ensuring that there is definitely something for everyone.”

Two Slimefest shows will take place each day, at 1pm and 6pm. Ticket options include seated or standing arena tickets, with Slime Pit tickets exclusively for children guaranteeing a uniquely slimy experience close to the stars.

Visit www.nick.co.uk/slimefest to book.