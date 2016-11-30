Memorable charity do at Winter Gardens

Blackpool Winter Gardens will be hosting a special event to help increase awareness of dementia and raise funds for local charities.

‘Garden of Memories’, taking place on Thursday, December 8, between 11am and 3pm will offer a mix of heritage and live entertainment.

Included in the admission is a guided tour of some of the venue’s main rooms, a reminiscence therapy session, music from two acts - Pineapple Jack and Bill Barrow - and festive refreshments; a tea or coffee with mince pie.

Reminiscence therapy stimulates the memory of people suffering from dementia and the event will include music and discussion about some of the artists that have appeared at the iconic venue.

Musicians Bill Barrow and his colleague Chris Walton have performed across the County and the UK.

Both have personal experience of the effects of dementia seeing the effects the condition had on their own families. Bill explained: “I learned the power that music has to evoke memories and unlock parts of the brain that were closing.

“We use the history of venues like the Winter Gardens and Blackpool in general by playing archive recordings, live music and talking about the stars.

“It’s amazing to see somebody respond and recall happy times in their lives.”

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens added: “We are delighted to host this event for such good causes and it’s wonderful that the history of the venue can be used so positively to help sufferers of dementia.”

While the event is being staged in Blackpool, it is also being supported by volunteers and staff from groups across the county, including Healthier Fleetwood; a new initiative bringing together the health sector and public to co-ordinate a programme of events and projects and The Lancashire Wellbeing Service, which offers practical short term support for residents with health, mild mental health and associated issues.

Tickets for the event are on sale now from the Winter Gardens Box Office, priced at £5, £4 donated to local charities the Blackpool Carers Centre and the Winter Gardens Trust.

For additional information, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.