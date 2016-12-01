Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts three nights of Rock of Ages

Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts will be presenting their production of the smash hit musical ‘Rock of Ages’ at Lowther Pavilion, this weekend.

The award-winning LATA will be performing the show for three nights, with the first showing at 7.30pm tonight.

The jukebox musical is built around classic rock hits from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands of the decade. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe among other well-known rock bands.

Tickets are priced at £13. For more information, visit lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com or call the box office on 01253 794221.