LIVEWIRE FESTIVAL 2017: Everything you need to know

Here is what you need to know about this weekend's Livewire Festival.

Music fans will be Getting Jiggy With It in the Summertime as international megastar Will Smith plays his only UK date for 2017 in Blackpool.

The Fresh Prince and Men In Black actor and rapper will headline a three-day music festival at Headland Arena, Blackpool (in front of Blackpool Tower) on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Here are the times and some useful information ahead of the event.

PROMENADE CLOSURE:

The Promenade will be closed to traffic between Talbot Square and Chapel Street for the LiveWire Festival as follows:

Wednesday 23 August to Friday 25 August 1am to 5am

Monday 28 August 1am to 5am

Festival

Friday 25 August 1pm to 11pm

Saturday 26 August 1pm to 11pm

Sunday 27 August 1pm to 11pm

Traffic diversions will be in place for the event as follows:

Southbound

Talbot Road, Abingdon Street, Springfield Road, High Street, Talbot Road, Buchanan Street, George Street, Grosvenor Street, Church Street, Park Road, Reads Avenue, Central and Chapel Street to the Promenade.

Northbound

Promenade, Chapel Street, Central Drive, Albert Road, Regent Road, Cookson Street, Talbot Road to the Promenade

TRAVELLING INFORMATION:

Buses will operate as normal. The timetable can be found here: http://www.blackpooltransport.com/services/bus-services

BY CAR

If travelling by car take Junction 32 off the M6, and the M55

There has been no special provisions made for car parking, however, there are car parks available across the resort.

BY COACH

Regular coaches arrive and depart in the Blackpool Central Coach Station located at the rear of Coral Island in the Blackpool Central Car Park.

Details are available from the National Express website and by calling 0121 254 7272.

If travelling by train the nearest station is Blackpool North which is situated in the town center and is in walking distance of the Headland Arena.

The line-up:

FRIDAY, 25TH AUGUST 2017

THE JACKSONS

Plus support from THE CHRISTIANS & MICA PARIS

Gates open at 4pm | Shows start at 7:30pm | Approx finish time 10.15pm - 10.30pm

TICKETS

The Jacksons: General Admission - £35

The Jacksons: Golden Circle - £75

The Jacksons: VIP - £200

Full Weekend Ticket: General Admission - £85.00

SATURDAY, 26TH AUGUST 2017

THE HIT FACTORY PLUS SUPPORT

Including: Pete Waterman, Jason Donovan, Pepsi & Shirlie, Go West, Sinitta, Sam Fox, Brother Beyond and Undercover

Gates open at 4pm | Shows start at 7:30pm | Approx finish time 10.15pm - 10.30pm

TICKETS

The Hit Factory: General Admission - £30

The Hit Factory: Golden Circle - £75

The Hit Factory: VIP - £150

Full Weekend Ticket: General Admission - £85.00

Hit Factory Live: Disabled Platform - £30.00

SUNDAY, 27TH AUGUST 2017

WILL SMITH & DJ JAZZY JEFF

Plus support from LINA, FATMAN SCOOP, ​PHATS AND SMALL & TIGER-S

Gates open at 4pm | Shows start at 7:30pm | Approx finish time 10.15pm - 10.30pm

TICKETS

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff: General Admission - £35

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff: Golden Circle - £100

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff: VIP - £200

Full Weekend Ticket: General Admission - £85.00

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff: Disabled Platform - Sold Out

For full ticket information visit: http://www.livewirefestival.co.uk/

