Jingle Bell rock at Viva

Viva’s Christmas Party Spectacular - The Jingle Bells Ball, will return once again on Saturday night.

Hosted by Leye D Johns, the event is always a night packed with great music and comedy, with performances from the Viva Showgirls as well.

One of the singers on show is the versatile Phil Jeffries, who performs everything from Michael Buble to Ed Sheeran.

He’s joined by Emma Wright, known for her Amy Winehouse tribute Lioness, she was also an X Factor contestant and a finalist on Stars in Their Eyes as Lady Gaga.

Although billed as family friendly, parents are reminded that some of the comedy can be of an adult nature.