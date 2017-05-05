Jam packed line-up for second seaside party

Radio One’s MistaJam is among the acts heading to Pier Jam 2017 Part Two.

The station’s urban DJ and presenter, currently in the weeknight 7pm new music show hotseat, is on the bill for the North Pier event on Saturday, July 29.

This is the third year of Pier Jam events, which bring top dance music acts to the historic resort landmark.

A spokesman said: “Hot on the heels of its spectacular Bank Holiday event last Sunday, Pier Jam is delighted to announce the second instalment of its summer long series.

“Returning to the iconic Blackpool North Pier, Pier Jam welcomes big hitters Gorgon City, Shadowchild, Bugzy Malone, Mistajam, Redlight, Sonny Fodera, Josh Butler and Son of 8 to the bill across the outdoor stages, delivering cuts of quality house, bass and garage music.

“Stretching out to sea on the 500m-long pier, Pier Jam has a vibe that’s unmatchable for miles around and is not to be missed.

“Galloping through its third year of throwing board-shaking parties, Pier Jam will once again welcome 4,000 party people to cut loose under a warm sun in the open air, right by the sea.

“Known for their killer sound systems and always on-point bookings, these now famous all-day parties are nothing less than awe inspiring affairs, set against the stunning backdrop of the world famous Blackpool Tower.

“From Basement Jaxx to DJ E.Z and MK to Amine Edge & DANCE, Pier Jam stages big names and even bigger tunes.”

Leading the proceedings for July will be chart-topping crossover star Gorgon City, with hits including Go All Night and Zoom Zoom sure to get the boardwalk bouncing.

Pier Jam favourite Shadowchild also promises to bring ‘the big booty shaking drums and rib-rattling synth lines that have made him a Dirtybird and Edible favourite’ to town.

Manchester’s much-loved grime MC Bugzy Malone will also be on hand to drop some of his raw and edgy bars, while Radio 1’s urban boss MistaJam will play his eclectic mix of bass heavy, attitude-laced tunes.

Tickets for Pier Jam 2017 Part Two, 2pm to 11pm, go on sale at 10am on Monday at www.skiddle.com, costing £15 for early bird bookings.