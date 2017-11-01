Hurry to theatre for Fastlove tribute to George Michael

George Michael’s death on Christmas Day, was the latest in a string of tragic moments to hit the music and entertainment industry in 2016.

But his musical legacy lives on, and this week he’s back at the top of the UK album chart with the re-released version of Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1.

Featuring the songs as Praying for Time and Waiting for That Day, it was originally released back in 1990 and hit the top spot then too.

Later this month, fans of the superstar UK soul singer will be able to celebrate his legacy in a new production, Fastlove - A Tribute To George Michael at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Former design consultant Joseph Sansome, whose professional singing career started when he was spotted by a tribute agency, portrays the superstar to front the show.

In his time as a George Michael/Wham tribute artist, he’s performed alongside artists including Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan, Rick Astley and many more.

A spokesman said: “The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems. From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 80s album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s and noughties.

“This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child, and many more.

“Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation.”

* Fastlove - A Tribute To George Michael, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Friday, November 24. Call 01253 290190 to book.