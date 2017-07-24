House band wanted to play live on Lytham Festival’s online TV channel

Budding pop and rock stars are being offered the opportunity to perform live on Lytham Festival’s dedicated online TV channel – LF:TV.

LF:TV launched last year and attracted guests ranging from DJ Clint Boon and guitarist Jeff Wooton to rock bands Reverend and The Makers and The Dunwells.

Country stars The Shires, popstar Jake Quickenden, 70s pop heroes Bay City Rollers and musical theatre stars Jodie Prenger and Collabro have also appeared.

And this year Festival organisers are searching for talented musicians and singers from across the Fylde to be the LF:TV house band, who will entertain both studio guests and the viewing audience.

LF:TV will be broadcast live each night from Wednesday August 2 to Sunday August 6 to coincide with all the headline acts in the Main Proms Arena which means five lucky bands and singers will be selected to perform in the purpose-built TV studio each night.

Anyone interested in being the LF:TV house-band should post a video of their band performing on the Lytham Festival Facebook page by midnight on Wednesday July 25. Those selected to perform will be contacted by Monday July 31.

In addition, open mic sessions are also being held on Monday July 31, from 2 to 8pm, at the LF:TV studio where any budding solo artists and comedians can pre-record a session which will also be broadcast at some point during the Lytham Festival week.

