Grand Christmas Concert returns

Poulton-le-Fylde Band will take to the stage once again for the annual Grand Christmas Concert, tonight.

The concert at the Grand Theatre features a songbook of everyone’s favourite carols and best-loved Christmas songs – complete with musical sheets to sing along from.

Year on year people look forward to the Grand Christmas Concert

The band, playing under musical director Dave Collins and alongside host Father Geoff Bottoms, welcome in the festive season.

Andrew Howard, Grand Theatre marketing manager, said: “Year on year people look forward to the Grand Christmas Concert.

“It is the perfect antidote to the manic present-buying and planning in the run-up to the holiday season, giving audiences the chance to recapture the spirit of Christmas with exceptional music, great company and good cheer!

“And with our Christmas panto Aladdin running throughout December, Blackpool Grand Theatre really is the place where the whole family can enjoy a traditional Christmas.”

Tickets are available from blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 290190, priced at £16.50.