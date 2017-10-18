Get in the mood for a dance explosion

A 10-piece collective of producers, poets and musicians is to make their Blackpool debut.

The Moods, who combine drum and bass, reggae, hip-hop and EDM, play the Bootleg Social on November 11.

The band’s live act just got even more powerful with the welcoming of Alice, a classically-trained violinist, to the group.

Her strings bring a whole new level to The Moods’ performance.

Summer 2017 was one to remember for the band and their fans.

The band have wowed crowds in venues, in fields, even in a forest and a barn.

Their first single Joy was met with critical acclaim, prime-time radio airplay, tens of thousands of streams and stellar reviews.

The incredible summer season culminated with a huge homecoming gig for The Moods at Manchester’s O2 Ritz.