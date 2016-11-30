Gerry Marsden makes pace with Marine Hall gig

Gerry Marsden will be performing an intimate show at Fleetwood Marine Hall, tomorrow night, with a mix of Pacemakers hits and anecdotes.

Formed in Liverpool, in the early 1960s, they were signed in 1962 by Beatles manager Brian Epstein, becoming his second band.

Gerry and the Pacemakers initially burst onto the scene under the musical direction of George Martin, who produced three successive number one singles in ‘How Do You Do It’, ‘I Like It’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which subsequently became the signature anthem of Liverpool FC.

Subsequent hits, written by Gerry himself, such as ‘It’s All Right’, ‘I’m the One’, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Cryin’’ and ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey’ followed, before the group initially disbanded in 1966.

Gerry reformed the band in 1974 and has since continued to tour worldwide. He said: “I love being on stage performing for people all over the globe”.

The band’s latest show, ‘Gerry Cross The Mersey’, is a journey down memory lane with Gerry performing all the biggest hits from the band’s repertoire, interspersed with stories and anecdotes from their days on the road.

