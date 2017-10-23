Future guitar heroes head to the North for EP promo gig

A band hailed as ‘one of the UK’s most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming guitar acts’ is heading to Blackpool next month.
Brighton-based Yonaka will be at Bootleg Social on Saturday, November 4 as part of a UK tour promoting debut EP Heavy.
Formed after meeting at university, Yonaka have released just a handful of tracks thus far - most recently Wouldn’t Wanna Be Ya.
Produced by Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys) and their first output since signing with Asylum/Atlantic, the band previously released a couple of tracks on Phil Taggart’s label, Hometown Records, the track was unveiled in May and received specialist support from the likes of Huw Stephens, Daniel P Carter, Annie Mac and MistaJam, in turn, totalling more than 60 plays on Radio 1 alongside editorial support.
Quickly making a name for themselves on the live scene with their frenzied, adrenaline-charged performances, they’ve been shortlisted for Live Act of the Year at the Independent Festival Awards this month.
