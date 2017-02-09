Fool if you think El’s over

Legendary singer Elkie Brooks is performing at the Grand Theatre, tomorrow night, just two weeks shy of her 72nd birthday.

The British Queen of Blues is well into the sixth decade of her career and is proving to be just as powerful and versatile as ever.

Since making her performing debut in the early 1960s, she has had seven UK top 40 singles, been nominated for two Brit Awards and has sold millions of records, releasing more albums that have reached the top 75 of the UK album chart than any other British female artist.

She is renowned for her powerful husky voice and is best known for hit singles such as ‘Pearl’s a Singer’, ‘Lilac Wine’, ‘Don’t Cry Out Loud’, ‘Fool (If You Think It’s Over)’, and ‘No More the Fool’.

After a few unhappy years on the British cabaret scene, Elkie got her first big break supporting The Beatles at their London Christmas show in the mid-1960s.

After meeting eventual husband Pete Gage, Brooks formed Vinegar Joe in 1971 with Gage and Robert Palmer.

She gained a reputation as the wild woman of rock ‘n’ roll due to her wild stage performances, however after three albums, the band split up in 1974. After briefly touring with American band Wet Willie, Brooks embarked on her successful solo career.

A spokesman said: “Performing some of her classic hits, blues and jazz, an electric evening with Elkie is guaranteed to leave you begging for more.

“She has the technical ability to take it easy and coast through any song making it sound as good as the recorded version. But she never takes the easy route, she immerses herself totally in the song, singing with a passion and depth of feeling few can match and the sheer joy is there for all to see.

“The incredible journey of Elkie Brooks has reached a milestone of 50 years but she has not finished her travels yet. She is even more excited to be performing now than when she first set out on the road. She is in full flight, all guns blazing, still aiming higher and it will be an honour and a privilege to watch any part of this unique journey.

“Elkie is a stunning performer and whatever she does, she does it best live. Don’t miss the chance to see a truly great artist in action.

Tickets are priced at £27.50. To book, call 01253 290190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.